PM urges G20 to focus on unsustainable debt

Speaking to a gathering of G20 finance ministers, ... moreSpeaking to a gathering of G20 finance ministers, PM Modi urged international financial institutions and powerful economies of the world to focus on unsustainable debt that has impacted the economy of several developing world nations in the recent times
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.