Finding A Common Ground While Asserting Our Own Identity Is Essential: Jaishankar At JNU

Updated: 27 Feb 2024, 03:20 PM IST

'Bharat perceives the distinction between being non-west and anti west. It is not our interest that in trading places, we end up with a more adverse situation. Finding common ground while asserting our own identity is essential', says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at JNU. Watch