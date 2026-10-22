'F***ing Stupid Regulations!': Frustrated RyanAir Boss Warns Of Aviation Crisis In Next 12 Months

European airfares will see their 'biggest increase in history' next year, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on ​Tuesday, with airlines largely unhedged against higher jet fuel costs. O'Leary forecast there ‌would be fewer seats available next year as a result of bankruptcies and takeovers among airlines, which together with the unhedged positions would result in fares increasing by as much as 20%. Watch.