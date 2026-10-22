'F***ing Stupid Regulations!': Frustrated RyanAir Boss Warns Of Aviation Crisis In Next 12 Months

European airfares will see their 'biggest increase in history' next year, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, with airlines largely unhedged against higher jet fuel costs. O'Leary forecast there would be fewer seats available next year as a result of bankruptcies and takeovers among airlines, which together with the unhedged positions would result in fares increasing by as much as 20%. Watch.
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