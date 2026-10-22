Subscribe

'F***ing Stupid Regulations!': Frustrated RyanAir Boss Warns Of Aviation Crisis In Next 12 Months

European airfares will see their 'biggest increase in history' next year, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on ​Tuesday, with airlines largely unhedged against higher jet fuel costs. O'Leary forecast there ‌would be fewer seats available next year as a result of bankruptcies and takeovers among airlines, which together with the unhedged positions would result in fares increasing by as much as 20%. Watch.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
RyanAir Boss Warns Of Aviation Crisis In Next 12 Months
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideos'F***ing Stupid Regulations!': Frustrated RyanAir Boss Warns Of Aviation Crisis In Next 12 Months
Advertisement
Read Next Story