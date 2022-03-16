Fireside Chat: Real Estate in India and the road ahead | Decoded

Updated: 16 Mar 2022, 01:25 AM IST

Work from Home, Work from Anywhere, Hybrid workplace are some of the terms that have become mainstream in the last two years. The pandemic has brought major challenges for the commercial real estate sector with frequent waves of new variants and resulting lockdowns, while the pandemic combined with low interest rates has given a boost to the previously ailing residential real estate sector. How have real estate players navigated these tumultuous times and what growth opportunities do they see emerging from the pandemic?