Fireside chat: Riding fintech wave and how to strengthen this ecosystem in India

Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 01:18 AM IST

Where is Fintech sector in India headed and what m... moreWhere is Fintech sector in India headed and what more the governments and investors can do to strengthen this ecosystem? Watch Leslie D'Monte, Executive Editor, VCCircle in conversation with Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and COO, MobiKwik