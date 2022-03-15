Fireside chat: What are opportunities & challenges in dealmaking? Experts decode

Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 01:35 AM IST

Every crisis throws up new opportunities. The covid pandemic is no different. The Indian government has undertaken bold measures to energise the economy, through initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, channelled through production-linked incentives. These initiatives have significantly improved India’s prospects in manufacturing–from electronics, telecom to pharma and textiles. The Covid-19 disruption has meant accelerated digitisation of all facets of economic activity–both on the production and the consumption sides. This has brought in record sums of venture capital and private equity investments into Indian startups, many of which are powered by technology, cementing India’s position as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. We interact with leading dealmakers to figure out the opportunities and challenges in dealmaking that lie ahead in the current global macroeconomic environment for investors and corporations.