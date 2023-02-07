First made in India hydrogen internal combustion engine unveiled I Watch

India has unveiled its first hydrogen internal com... moreIndia has unveiled its first hydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy duty trucks. Developed by Reliance industries limited in collaboration with Ashok Leyland, and other technical partners H2-ICE was flagged off on opening day ceremony of India Energy Week in Bengaluru by PM Modi.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.