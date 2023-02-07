First made in India hydrogen internal combustion engine unveiled I Watch

Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 04:52 PM IST

India has unveiled its first hydrogen internal com... moreIndia has unveiled its first hydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy duty trucks. Developed by Reliance industries limited in collaboration with Ashok Leyland, and other technical partners H2-ICE was flagged off on opening day ceremony of India Energy Week in Bengaluru by PM Modi.