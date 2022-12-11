First principles should guide India’s privacy law | Mint Primer

Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Indians live digital lives in large numbers, going online for reasons of work and leisure, creativity and commerce. That adds up to millions of digital transactions, each leaving a trail of information—the valuable 'new oil' of the digital economy. Recently, the Centre withdrew its Personal Data Protection Bill after four years of deliberation, promising a revised version. Let's take a look in this video at what transpired, why it occurred, and what the ideal data protection law of the future should be like.