Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / First principles should guide India’s privacy law | Mint Primer

First principles should guide India’s privacy law | Mint Primer

Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 05:29 PM IST Livemint

Indians live digital lives in large numbers, going online for reasons of work and leisure, creativity and commerce. That adds up to millions of digital transactions, each leaving a trail of information—the valuable ‘new oil’ of the digital economy. Recently, the Centre withdrew its Personal Data Protection Bill after four years of deliberation, promising a revised version. Let's take a look in this video at what transpired, why it occurred, and what the ideal data protection law of the future should be like. #privacylaw #indianlaw #privacyprotection #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze