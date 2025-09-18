FIRST Rate Cut Of 2025: Fed Slashes Key Interest Rates By 25 Bps | Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 bps to 4%-4.25%, first cut since December 2024, to bolster weakening labor market amid Trump tariffs! Powell’s Jackson Hole speech signals more cuts in October and December, but dissent from Trump appointee Stephen Miran pushes for 50 bps. With inflation risks from tariffs and rising unemployment for recent graduates, the Fed balances dual mandate.
