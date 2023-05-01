First Republic Bank shuts down; 3rd major U.S. bank to go down in 2023

American banking crisis just went from bad to wors... moreAmerican banking crisis just went from bad to worse. After the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank, the third, San Fransisco-based First Republic Bank has also gone down.According to Reuters JPMorgan Chase & Co. has purchased the vast majority of First Republic Bank's assets and assumed some of its liabilities.
