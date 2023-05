First Republic Bank shuts down; 3rd major U.S. bank to go down in 2023

Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:46 PM IST

American banking crisis just went from bad to worse. After the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank, the third, San Fransisco-based First Republic Bank has also gone down.According to Reuters JPMorgan Chase & Co. has purchased the vast majority of First Republic Bank's assets and assumed some of its liabilities.