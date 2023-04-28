First Republic on the brink of collapse; U.S. banking crisis gets worse

Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Failure of big banks, is spreading across the U.S.... moreFailure of big banks, is spreading across the U.S. like an infectious disease. It has been about a month since the failure of Silcion valley bank rocked the American banking industry. And now, it seems another major U.S. bank could be heading down the same road.First Republic, a major American bank by the end of 2022 had assets worth $213 billion, of which about $167 billion were loans and $32 billion were bonds. Deposits of $176 billion, short-term borrowing of $7 billion, and long-term borrowing of $9 billion were used to finance it.