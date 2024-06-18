First Train Trial On Chenab Rail Bridge Successful | Why This Is A Gamechanger For J&K

Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 06:46 PM IST

Train trials on Chenab rail bridge, world's highest bridge successful | The first train trials from Sangaldan to Reasi in J&K have been completed successfully - a route which includes crossing the Chenab bridge, which is the world's highest rail bridge. This is a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link, the construction work for which is almost finished. This rail project essentially aims to strengthen connectivity both within Jammu and Kashmir, and also connect the valley to the mainland in a hassle-free manner. Here's how!