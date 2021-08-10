First week in cinemas remains dull, Netflix brings ‘Navarasa’

Updated: 10 Aug 2021, 07:53 AM IST

Lack of exciting new content and curfews in some s... moreLack of exciting new content and curfews in some states have not seen audiences return in hordes to theatres while many cinemas have desisted from reopening as they worry that resuming operations would add to costs. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.