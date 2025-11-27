English
Business News/ Videos / Fitness Trainer Dies After Undertaking ‘Crazy’ 10,000 Calorie Junk Food Challenge

Fitness Trainer Dies After Undertaking ‘Crazy’ 10,000 Calorie Junk Food Challenge

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 10:10 pm IST Livemint

Russian fitness influencer Dmitry Nuyanzin, 30, dies after extreme 10,000-calorie junk food challenge. Gained 13kg in a month eating cakes, pizzas & mayo-drenched meals to prove anyone can lose weight later. Heart failed in sleep. Certified coach who trained elites lost his life to a deadly social media stunt. Shocking wake-up call on extreme challenges.

 
