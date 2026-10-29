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Flavio Bolsonaro’s High-Stakes Escape From Brazil To U.S. Explained

After more than a day out of public sight, defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro and his family landed in Miami. He declared himself the rightful leader of Brazil and claimed, without evidence, that the election was stolen by President Lula. The fraud allegations escalate efforts to challenge a result he had earlier accepted.

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Published29 Oct 2026, 08:54 PM IST
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Flavio Bolsonaro’s High-Stakes Escape From Brazil To U.S. Explained
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