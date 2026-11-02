Florida Plane Crash: All Nine Killed As Learjet 60 Crashes In Residential Area Near Mar-a-Lago

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, killing everyone on board. The aircraft went down at around 12:50 p.m. ET, leaving a large crater and burning debris. The private jet had departed Texas and was heading to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local authorities urged residents to stay away as emergency crews responded. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.