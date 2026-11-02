Subscribe

Florida Plane Crash: All Nine Killed As Learjet 60 Crashes In Residential Area Near Mar-a-Lago

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, killing everyone on board. The aircraft went down at around 12:50 p.m. ET, leaving a large crater and burning debris. The private jet had departed Texas and was heading to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local authorities urged residents to stay away as emergency crews responded. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Florida Plane Crash: 9 Killed As Learjet 60 Crashes In Residential Area
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosFlorida Plane Crash: All Nine Killed As Learjet 60 Crashes In Residential Area Near Mar-a-Lago
Advertisement
Read Next Story