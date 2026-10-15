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FlyDubai Cockpit Chaos Fallout: Israel’s New Aviation Rule Targets Pakistani Crew

Israel’s Transportation Ministry has issued new directives prohibiting pilots and cabin crew from more than two dozen countries — including Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Tunisia — from serving on flights entering Israeli airspace. The rules, effective from 1 October, follow a 30 September FlyDubai incident in which an Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and tried to seize control of the aircraft bound for Tel Aviv. The flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia; the captain, hailed as a hero by leaders including PM Modi, Netanyahu and President Trump, recovered in a UAE hospital.

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Published15 Oct 2026, 08:13 PM IST
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FlyDubai Chaos Fallout: Israel’s New Aviation Rule Targets Pakistani Crew
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