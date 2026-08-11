Flying in the US? ICE Arrests at Airports Spark Fresh Travel Fears | ‘Risks Have Never Been Higher’

Immigration arrests at U.S. airports are raising fresh concerns for non-citizens with unresolved cases. ICE has detained travelers at major airports, including people with pending asylum applications, work authorization or other immigration protections. Attorneys say the recent enforcement trend is prompting some immigrants to reconsider domestic air travel. The arrests have also triggered legal challenges and debate over coordination between TSA and ICE. This video explains why airport detentions are increasing, who may be at risk, and what immigration lawyers are advising travelers with pending cases.