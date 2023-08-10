FM: ‘Mega Sale Of Tomatoes In Delhi-NCR’; Buy Tomatoes At ₹ 70/Kg This Weekend

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking... moreFinance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking in the parliament addressed the issue of inflation and spike in prices of essential commodities like tomatoes, onions, and lentils. To offer relief to the common man from skyrocketing prices, she announced that NCCF is procuring tomatoes from surplus states and making them available at subsidised rates across the country.