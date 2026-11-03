FM Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Key Insights Into Next Union Budget, Says...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the anxiety among retail and equity investors amid changing market conditions. Responding to questions on the upcoming Budget and foreign investment, she noted that taxation remains similar to 2023-24, when India saw record inflows, but said circumstances have now changed with higher FII outflows. She assured that concerns are being heard and capital is essential to sustain India’s seven-plus percent growth.