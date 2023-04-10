FM Sitharaman arrives in the U.S. to attend World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings | Details

Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in the... moreFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in the US earlier today to attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with G20 meetings. India’s finance minister is on a week-long trip to the US. While there, she will host the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency and G20-related side events according to the finance ministry.