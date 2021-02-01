OPEN APP
Focus on affordable housing continues': Hiranandani on Budget 2021

‘Focus on affordable housing continues’: Hiranandani on Budget 2021

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM IST Livemint
  • Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani group spoke on the affordable housing focus in the budget. 'The whole talk was focused on the idea of affordable housing which the prime minister is targeting for 2022,' he said. 'Affordable housing sector continues to get the boost,' he added. Watch the full video for more details
 

