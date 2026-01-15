English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 14 2026 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 189.25 3.70%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 926.00 -1.20%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 299.20 1.60%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 258.25 -0.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,418.15 -1.28%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Follow SCIENCE’, Hawley Grills Doctor Over Refusal to Say Men Can’t Get Pregnant

‘Follow SCIENCE’, Hawley Grills Doctor Over Refusal to Say Men Can’t Get Pregnant

Updated: 15 Jan 2026, 03:18 pm IST Livemint

‘Follow SCIENCE & Evidence’, Hawley GRILLS As Doctor Is Unable To Answer This Question! A US Senate hearing on the safety and regulation of abortion pills took a tense turn on Wednesday after Republican senator Josh Hawley questioned Dr Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist, on whether men can become pregnant. Watch the full encounter between the two.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue