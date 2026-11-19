Foreign Students Get Major Relief As U.S. Court Blocks Trump’s New Visa Rules | Details

A federal court in Boston has granted major relief to international students in the United States, temporarily blocking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from enforcing strict new curbs on Curricular Practical Training (CPT) internships. U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick issued a preliminary injunction halting two August DHS directives that restricted CPT eligibility exclusively to internships mandatory for every student in a degree programme-a sudden shift that excluded elective, credit-bearing internships and disrupted a 35-year framework.