Forgot Your Password, Again? Google Has Come Up With A Fix

Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:04 PM IST

A password for everything, wouldn’t that be better... moreA password for everything, wouldn’t that be better? Every single app and a whole lot of websites, some of which do not involve money transactions now require a password. Coming up with a unique strong password for every single app on your phone is almost impossible. So most of us come up with a few default passwords we end up using for most of the applications.