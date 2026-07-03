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Former Singapore Ambassador TROLLS Pakistan, Shows Them Their Place At A Global Forum: WATCH

Former Singapore ambassador Bilahari Kausikan while speaking at a global forum spoke bluntly to Pakistani reporters, saying that while Pakistan may have repaired its global image by mediating the US-Iran war, they have done little to repair the crisis within. He asserted that Pakistan was a state teetering on the brink of failure, and that Pakistan's problem is not India or Afghanistan, but its own politicians and the military. Watch.

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Published3 Jul 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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Fmr Singapore Ambassador Trolls Pakistan, Shows Them Their Place At Global Forum
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