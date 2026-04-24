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Former Top US Minister Reveals How Biden Convinced PM Modi To Join Quad: Watched Biden Persuade...

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Dr. Kurt Campbell while speaking at a Hudson Institute event, revealed that it was not U.S. or Australia, but India that was leading the QUAD grouping behind the scenes. In fact, he says former U.S. President Joe Biden actually pushed PM Modi to join the group. Watch!

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Updated24 Apr 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Former Top US Minister Reveals How Biden Convinced PM Modi To Join Quad
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HomeVideosFormer Top US Minister Reveals How Biden Convinced PM Modi To Join Quad: Watched Biden Persuade...
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