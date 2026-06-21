Subscribe

Founder Of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft, Claude Guillemot, Killed In A Plane Crash In France

The gaming industry is mourning the loss of a key figure behind one of the world's most successful video game companies. Claude Guillemot, one of the founders of Ubisoft, died in a plane crash in western France, according to local authorities. Watch.

Livemint
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Founder Of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Killed In A Plane Crash In France
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosFounder Of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft, Claude Guillemot, Killed In A Plane Crash In France
Advertisement
Read Next Story