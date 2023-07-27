Foxconn Doubles Down On India Plans; Wants To Invest $200 Mn In Tamilnadu | Details

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Foxconn is doubling down on its India plans. The T... moreFoxconn is doubling down on its India plans. The Taiwanese electronic components major is all set to make another big-ticket investment in India. This time, one of its subsidiaries, FII is planning to invest 200 mn dollars in the country. Foxconn wants to make electronic components in a brand-new plant in Tamilnadu. According to Reuters, the subsidiary is already in talks with the government.