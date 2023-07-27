Foxconn Doubles Down On India Plans; Wants To Invest $200 Mn In Tamilnadu | Details

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Foxconn is doubling down on its India plans. The Taiwanese electronic components major is all set to make another big-ticket investment in India. This time, one of its subsidiaries, FII is planning to invest 200 mn dollars in the country. Foxconn wants to make electronic components in a brand-new plant in Tamilnadu. According to Reuters, the subsidiary is already in talks with the government.