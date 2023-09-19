Foxconn Doubles Down On Its India Plans | Details

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 08:59 AM IST

India’s semiconductor ambitions got a shot in the ... moreIndia’s semiconductor ambitions got a shot in the arm on Sunday. Chip manufacturing major Foxconn announced that it is gearing up to expand its India operations. Interestingly, the Foxconn representative in India V Lee shared the plans while wishing PM Modi a happy birthday on Sunday in a LinkedIn post.