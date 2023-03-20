Foxconn to Construct an AirPods Factory in India | Mint Primer | Mint

Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, has ... moreFoxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, has been awarded a contract to produce Apple's AirPods and reportedly intends to construct a factory in India specifically for the manufacturing of these wireless earphones. Under this deal, Foxconn, which is responsible for assembling approximately 70% of all iPhones, will now also become a supplier of AirPods, marking the first time it will produce these products. . Let us take a closer look at this development and the impact it will have on the Airpods market.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.