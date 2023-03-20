Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Foxconn to Construct an AirPods Factory in India | Mint Primer | Mint

Foxconn to Construct an AirPods Factory in India | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:28 PM IST Livemint

Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, has been awarded a contract to produce Apple's AirPods and reportedly intends to construct a factory in India specifically for the manufacturing of these wireless earphones. Under this deal, Foxconn, which is responsible for assembling approximately 70% of all iPhones, will now also become a supplier of AirPods, marking the first time it will produce these products. . Let us take a closer look at this development and the impact it will have on the Airpods market.