Foxconn To Go Solo After Pulling The Plug On Joint Venture With Vedanta | Details

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Just A day after pulling the plug on the joint venture with Vedanta, Taiwan’s Foxconn has announced plans to go solo. On Monday Foxconn announced that it has decided not to go ahead with the 19.5 billion dollar JV with Vedanta. If you follow developments in India’s semiconductor sector closely breaking up of the joint venture was being talked about as a big setback to India’s chipmaking plans.