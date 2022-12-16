Free food grains come with hidden cost? | Mint Primer

The government will give free wheat and rice to In... moreThe government will give free wheat and rice to India’s poorest for next 3 months. But is the extension to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) all about politics? Or is the Modi government only supporting the needy during the festive season, as stated?
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.