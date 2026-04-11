French Govt Starts Replacing Windows With Linux To Reduce Tech Dependence On US Giants

In a major push for digital sovereignty, the French government has officially started replacing Microsoft Windows with Linux on its workstations. The decision was finalized during an interministerial seminar on April 8, following a directive from Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The move aims to reduce France’s dependence on non-European technology and regain control over its digital infrastructure and data. The transition begins with the Interministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs (DINUM) and several key agencies. All ministries must prepare their own digital independence plans by autumn. This follows France’s earlier decision to drop Zoom and Microsoft Teams in favour of its own open-source Visio platform.