Fresh Plea In Supreme Court; Panel Probing Adani-Hindenburg Row Accused Of ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST

A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court that questions the integrity of the existing expert committee members. Appointed by the SC to look into accusations of stock manipulation, the committee is chaired by Justice (Retd.) Abhay Manohar Sapre, O P Bhatt, Justice J P Devadhar, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, and Somashekhar Sundaresan.