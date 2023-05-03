Freshers calling it quits; What can employers do to stop attrition?

Freshers are choosing to quit their jobs within 2-... moreFreshers are choosing to quit their jobs within 2-3 years of joining some of the biggest start-ups and most sought-after traditional companies. A trend that defies conventional logic. Industry insiders and job surveys indicate this trend has companies worried.
India’s IT services companies along with tech startups are two key sectors facing this problem the most.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.