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From Amazon To Ola: What India’s Digital Competition Bill Means For Firms | Explained

The Indian government is revising its proposed Digital Competition Bill before introducing it in Parliament. Key changes include raising financial and user thresholds so that growing Indian digital companies are less likely to be captured alongside global Big Tech giants. The ex-ante framework, which places obligations on large platforms before harmful conduct occurs, remains intact. This aims to address rapid digital market evolution, network effects, and data advantages while protecting competition. Watch how India is shaping its digital future.

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2026, 08:05 PM IST
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From Amazon To Ola: What India’s Digital Competition Bill Means For Firms
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