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From Black Rain To Oil Fires: Iran War Triggers Generational Public Health, Environmental Crisis

Iran War’s Toxic Legacy: Black Rain, Oil Spills & Massive Pollution Threaten Generations! Researchers warn widespread environmental damage from strikes on oil facilities, missile bases & tankers in the Persian Gulf. Tehran saw black rain after fires sent toxic plumes skyward—causing breathing issues & health alerts. Burning oil releases microscopic particles linked to lung/heart disease; TNT & heavy metals contaminate soil for years. Naval attacks raise risk of catastrophic spills harming fragile marine ecosystems (coral reefs, dugongs, turtles). Militaries emit ~5.5% of global CO₂—war could deepen Iran’s pre-existing crises (water shortages, air pollution). Long-term fallout may outlast the fighting.

Livemint
Published17 Mar 2026, 10:19 PM IST
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Iran War Triggers Generational Public Health, Environmental Crisis
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