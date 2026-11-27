From Chatbots to AI Agents: The Future of Investing in India Decoded | Mint Techcetra

Artificial intelligence is changing how Indians discover, access and manage their investments. But can AI make investing more accessible while ensuring trust, transparency and investor protection? In this episode of Mint Techcetra, part of a special series produced in partnership with Salesforce, Leslie D'monte speaks with Pankaj Mishra, EVP and Head of Digital & Fintech at UTI AMC, to discuss how AI, generative AI and agentic AI are transforming India's asset management industry and redefining the investor experience. From AI-powered customer engagement and personalised communication to agentic workflows and voice-enabled investing, the conversation explores how technology is helping asset managers reach first-time investors, improve customer retention and build long-term investor relationships. Pankaj also discusses UTI AMC's AI-powered voice bot, which handles 65% of calls at its call centre, the importance of human intervention in financial services, the role of data and Salesforce in driving actionable insights, and the guardrails needed to ensure responsible AI adoption. As India moves towards its next phase of mutual fund penetration, could conversational and vernacular AI become the future of investing? Tune in for the full conversation.