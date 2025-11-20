English
Business News/ Videos / From Colonial Roots to Global Luxury: How Rudra Chatterjee Is Modernising India’s Oldest Tea Legacy

From Colonial Roots to Global Luxury: How Rudra Chatterjee Is Modernising India’s Oldest Tea Legacy

Updated: 20 Nov 2025, 06:39 pm IST Neil Borate

In this episode of Let’s Mint Money, Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director of Luxmi Tea Group, shares how he’s steering one of India's oldest tea legacy brand into a modern, global brand. From preserving heritage to navigating risk, he opens up about leadership, reinvention, and what it takes to take Indian tea to the world. Let's Mint Money | Podcast | Money Management | Luxmi Tea | Neil Borate Presented in association with @WaterfieldAdvisorsHQ , Let’s Mint Money is a candid conversation series where Neil Borate, Deputy Editor at Mint, explores the personal finance philosophies of India’s most accomplished corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and family business visionaries. From money mistakes to legacy planning, each episode reveals the real stories behind wealth, risk, and values.

 
