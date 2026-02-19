‘From Coromandel Express To AI Hub’: Sundar Pichai's BIG India Bet | India AI Impact Summit 2026

At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 in Delhi, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai delivered a powerful warning: “We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide.” Announcing four new subsea fibre optic cable systems between the U.S. and India under the America-India Connect initiative, Pichai emphasized massive investments in compute infrastructure and connectivity. He also addressed AI’s impact on jobs, saying the technology will automate some roles, transform others, and create entirely new careers—just like YouTube creators didn’t exist 20 years ago.