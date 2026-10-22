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From Elon Musk To Anthropic's Dario Amodei: Why AI Giants Are Suddenly Talking About Sharing Wealth

Elon Musk and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei are drawing attention to a growing debate over how the wealth generated by artificial intelligence could be shared with the public. Musk has announced a plan to give every child in America a share of SpaceX, while Anthropic has proposed allocating 5% of its company shares to a public benefit fund. What does this mean? Watch full report.sj3d

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Published22 Oct 2026, 09:01 AM IST
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From Musk To Amodei: Why AI Giants Are Suddenly Talking About Sharing Wealth
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