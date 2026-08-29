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From Finance Guru To $1.2Bn Debt: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki’s Reality Explained

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and one of the world's best-known personal finance gurus, has publicly revealed that he is carrying $1.2 billion in debt. The disclosure has put fresh focus on Kiyosaki's wealth philosophy, his business empire, his past financial controversies and his long-standing belief in using debt as leverage to build assets. Watch.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2026, 02:14 AM IST
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$1.2 Billion Debt: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki’s Reality Explained
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