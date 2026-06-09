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From Garba On Tarmacs To Shouting In Trains: Growing Debate Around Indian Tourists Abroad

Indian tourists have often faced criticism abroad for being loud, disruptive and ignoring local etiquette. Now, a fresh wave of viral incidents is putting that reputation under the spotlight once again. This is not about the viral videos this month or even this year. It is a story about a reputation that has been building for years, and a growing debate over why Indian tourists keep finding themselves at the centre of complaints across the world. Watch.

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